Shilpa Shetty shows strength and discipline with her Monday pull-ups routine

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has kicked off the week with a powerful dose of fitness, sharing her impressive pull-ups workout as Monday Motivation.

The actress took to social media to inspire fans with her dedication, proving once again that consistency and strength are key to her lifestyle. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Dhadkan' actress posted a video of herself performing pull-ups. In the clip, Shilpa is seen confidently nailing a set of pull-ups, showcasing her impressive upper body strength and control. Clad in sleek activewear, she executes each rep with strength and grace.

In the caption of the post, the 'Hungama 2' actress also listed the benefits of pull-ups in her post, calling them a “fundamental compound exercise for building upper body strength. Shilpa wrote, “Gear up. Show up. Pull up. Benefits: - Pull-ups are a fundamental compound exercise for building upper body strength. - They are one of the core movements for upper body training. - Being able to perform pull-ups is a strong indicator of solid strength. - Strengthens the back, shoulders, and arms while also enhancing grip strength. #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia.”

Known for her dedication to fitness, Shilpa Shetty often shares her workout routines and yoga asanas on social media. From strength training to holistic yoga practices, her videos not only showcase her discipline but also aim to motivate her followers to adopt a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

Last week, the 46-year-old actress shared yet another motivating workout video where she demonstrated a series of compound movements—exercises that engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously. She also detailed the benefits of these exercises, noting that they target the entire body, with a special focus on the back, inner thighs (adductors), glutes, and core.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in "Indian Police Force," a series directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. Next, Shilpa will be appearing in the highly anticipated Kannada-language action drama “KD – The Devil,” directed by Prem. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Nora Fatehi, and Sanjay Dutt.

