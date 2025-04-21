US Vice President JD Vance, family to arrive in Jaipur tonight; city under tight security

Jaipur, April 21 (IANS) US Vice President J.D. Vance will be arriving in Jaipur on Monday at around 9 p.m., accompanied by his family during his four-day official visit to India, most of which will be spent in Rajasthan with a brief tour of Agra.

The family will be staying at the Rambagh Palace, where they are expected to arrive by 10 p.m.

In view of the high-profile visit, the city is under strict security arrangements.

Over 2,000 police personnel have been deployed across key locations. Also, officials, including eight IPS officers, 23 Additional SPs, 40 DSPs, and more than 300 Sub-Inspectors, ASIs, and other personnel, have been deployed to ensure strict security during the high-profile dignitaries' visit to the Rajasthan capital.

As part of the preparations, a full-scale security rehearsal was conducted on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. across the Vice President’s scheduled route, including OTS, Rambagh Palace, Amer Fort, and the Rajasthan International Center (RIC). Due to the visit, Amer Fort will remain closed to tourists from noon on Monday until the same time on Tuesday. Entry for visitors will be restricted during this 24-hour period to ensure security.

According to officials, Vice President Vance will be welcomed by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma at Jaleb Chowk in Amer Fort on Tuesday morning. Vance will then proceed to visit key sections of the fort, including Singh Pol, Diwan-e-Aam, Sattais Kacheri, Ganesh Pol, Sheesh Mahal, and Mansingh Mahal. From April 21 evening to April 24, the Vice President and his family will stay as royal guests in Rajasthan.

Their official schedule begins Tuesday morning, when they will travel to Amer at 9 a.m., accompanied by Chief Minister Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari. They will visit Amer Fort, Panna Meena Ka Kund, and the Anokhi Museum, before returning to the hotel by noon after lunch. At 2.45 p.m. on Tuesday, Vance is scheduled to speak at the Rajasthan International Center on India-US trade relations. He will return to the hotel around 4 p.m., where a meeting with VIP dignitaries may take place. On Wednesday at 9 a.m., he will depart Jaipur for Agra by special flight.

After visiting the Taj Mahal, he will return to Jaipur by 1.25 p.m.. A visit to the City Palace is tentatively planned for 2 p.m., where Deputy CM Diya Kumari will receive him and host lunch, said officials, adding, "Vice President Vance and his family will conclude their visit and depart for Washington, D.C., at 6.30 a.m. on Thursday via a special aircraft."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.