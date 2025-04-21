One arrested after firing in Bihar's Bhojpur that left two dead, four injured

Patna, April 21 (IANS) Bhojpur police have arrested one person in connection with a firing incident that claimed the lives of two people and left four others injured in Laharpa village under Garhani police station late Sunday night, officials said on Monday.

The violence broke out during a wedding celebration after a minor dispute escalated into a scuffle, leading to indiscriminate firing.

According to police, the clash began during the Dwar Pooja ceremony of Kamlesh Kushwaha, whose wedding procession had arrived from Kaup village under Charpokhari police station.

The confrontation reportedly started over a disagreement about the right of way for a Thar SUV, resulting in a deadly altercation.

Eyewitnesses said Rahul Kumar and Lavkush Kumar, who were in the SUV, were shot dead on the spot.

Four others -- Appu Kumar, Pankaj Kumar, Aryan (all from Laharpa), and Akshay Singh from Bhaluni village under Narayanpur -- sustained gunshot wounds.

Two of the injured are in critical condition and are being treated at Arrah Sadar Hospital and a nearby private facility.

The violence triggered panic among the wedding guests, forcing the abrupt suspension of the celebrations.

Garhani police station in-charge Ranveer Kumar, ASP Parichay Kumar, and SP Raj reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Kumar confirmed that one person has been arrested and efforts are on to identify and apprehend the remaining accused.

Initial findings suggest the incident may have been fueled by personal or political rivalry.

In separate incidents reported on Sunday evening in Begusarai, a man identified as Ajit Mahato, employed as a driver for a medical waste collection agency, was shot dead following an argument over bike parking.

In Rohtas district, jeweler Prince Kumar Seth was gunned down while returning home after closing his shop. Police suspect robbery or a personal dispute as the possible motive.

Investigations into both cases are going on.

