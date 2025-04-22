Meet Srivarshika, Farmer's Daughter, Who Topped Telangana Inter 1st Year in BPC

Palle Srivarshika, a bright student from a farming family in Rangareddy district, has made headlines by securing the top rank in the Telangana Intermediate First Year examinations. A resident of Pochara village in Ibrahimpatnam, Srivarshika is the proud daughter of Nagesh Goud and Sabita. She appeared in the BPC stream and achieved an extraordinary 468 out of 470 marks.

With full marks in all subjects except English and Sanskrit, Srivarshika’s academic excellence has become a shining example for students across Telangana. Her success story, rooted in a humble agricultural background, proves that determination and hard work can break barriers and lead to remarkable achievements.

Her accomplishment is not only a moment of pride for her family and village but also an inspiration for countless students in rural areas. Srivarshika’s journey underscores the power of focus, discipline, and the unwavering spirit of students from farming families.