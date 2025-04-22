'I am unmarried': Amit Mishra slams fake domestic violence report misusing his name and photo

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Veteran India spinner Amit Mishra clarified that he is "unmarried" and strongly refuted media reports falsely naming him in a "baseless" domestic violence and dowry harassment case.

"This is truly disheartening to see what’s being circulated. My photo has been used in a fake news story. I am unmarried, and that’s well known—yet such baseless stories are being published with my image. What are these media houses even doing? If they don’t correct their mistake, I will take action against them. My family is deeply disturbed by this. This is not journalism," Mishra told IANS on Tuesday.

Mishra's outrage comes in response to several media reports which claimed that a cricketer and his family had been booked for dowry harassment, citing a compensation demand of Rs 1 crore by his “wife” and allegations of dowry demands amounting to Rs 10 lakh and a car. Though the reports did not explicitly name Mishra, some outlets used his photograph alongside the story, which he has labelled “extremely disappointed”.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Mishra reiterated his stance, writing, “I’ve always respected the press, but while the news itself may be accurate, the photograph used is mine—which is completely incorrect. Using my image for unrelated stories must stop immediately, or I will be forced to take legal action.”

Mishra’s long-time coach Sanjay Bhardwaj also voiced his dismay. “Amit Mishra is unmarried. Why such a story was circulated is beyond our understanding. This is not journalism. They should verify facts before publishing such reports,” he said.

Mishra, who has donned the Indian jersey in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20Is, has 156 international wickets to his name and is also one of the highest wicket-takers in IPL history with 174 scalps. His last competitive appearance came in IPL 2024 for Lucknow Super Giants, where he featured as an Impact Player.

