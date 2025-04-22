K'taka BJP chief slams Rahul Gandhi for 'insulting' India on foreign soil

Gadag, April 22 (IANS) Karnataka BJP chief and MLA B. Y. Vijayendra on Tuesday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying it is unfortunate that he does not possess the basic courtesy to uphold the dignity of India on foreign soil.

Speaking to the media in Gadag, Vijayendra said that Rahul Gandhi made insulting remarks about India during his recent speech in the United States.

"That noble soul, Rahul Gandhi, seems to have no understanding of how to speak about his own country when overseas," he mocked.

He also objected to Rahul Gandhi criticising a constitutional body like the Election Commission of India.

Questioning the Congress leader's "double standards", Vijayendra said: "If Rahul Gandhi had faced a setback in Maharashtra, he could've spoken about it in Parliament. If the Election Commission had sided with the BJP and betrayed Congress in Maharashtra, why didn't he raise the same issue when Congress won in Telangana?" he asked.

"In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress is in power. BJP could have come to power there too. When they win in Telangana, they speak one way. But after a loss in Maharashtra, doubts arise, and then he talks about it in America. This is the height of foolishness," he criticised.

Vijayendra called Rahul Gandhi's action "an irresponsible move by a Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha".

Talking about the BJP's Janakrosh Yatra, which has completed two phases, he said: "It is receiving a great response across districts. A large number of people are participating. The people are rising in protest against the anti-people Congress government."

He alleged that the Congress government, under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has been continuously hiking prices, making Karnataka one of the most expensive states to reside.

"Corruption has crossed all limits. Due to the BJP's protest over the scam in the Valmiki Corporation, a minister was forced to resign," he reminded.

Referring to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, he noted that while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has claimed innocence and accused others of defamation, his family has returned 14 sites worth an estimated Rs 62 crore without any conditions.

"This proves Siddaramaiah is not a clean politician, but a corrupt one," Vijayendra claimed, further stating that development is non-existent under the Congress government.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.