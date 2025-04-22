Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Nithiin: Who Will Win July 2025 BO Race?

Typically, July is a month with no big releases planned from production houses. Heroes have traditionally been disinterested in releasing their big-budget action entertainers this month, as the general consensus is that people will be disinterested in watching films during the season.

Usually, the trend is to release tentpole action films that Telugu cinema is known for in the summer or target a festival where people will be in the mood to go out and spend time with family. But, we have three big releases in Tollywood—all coming in the same month.

Chiranjeevi, who has recently signed Anil Ravipudi's comedy caper, is desperate to score a hit with his socio-fantasy film Vishambhara, directed by Vasshishta. Despite releasing the glimpse and even a song, the movie hasn't been able to generate any buzz so far, and fans have been ridiculing the VFX of the movie. UV Creations is doing their best to ensure quality output, but it remains to be seen if their efforts will result in anything fruitful.

The makers are aiming for a July release, and even though the buzz has been down for quite some time, Vishwambhara has the potential to open big. The amount of revenue it generates will rely on the positive feedback from its fans.

Ravi Teja's last hit was Dhamaka. The actor, known for consistently working on films, has yet another commercial entertainer lined up in Mass Jathara. Directed by writer-turned-filmmaker Bhanu Bogavarapu, the movie looks like it will be a vintage ode to Ravi Teja's comedy timing and his dialogues. However, fans are curious about the number of films in which Ravi Teja will act in the same manner. For long, the star has been doing masala films and didn't experiment at all by picking different genres.

Even though delivering a nostalgic Ravi Teja dose will be a feast for fans, that alone isn't enough for Mass Jathara to be a memorable film. Sreeleela pairs with Ravi Teja again, and the movie will hit the screens this July. If Ravi Teja scores yet another flop, it will be difficult for fans to witness an actor of such caliber wasting his time with typical entertainers.

Coming to Nithiin, the actor is also in search of a hit and has been waiting for a blockbuster for the longest (when compared to Ravi Teja and Chiranjeevi). Nithiin's last hit was Bheeshma. He teamed up with director Venky Kudumula again for Robinhood, which ended up being a giant disaster at the box office. Now, Nithiin is collaborating with Sriram Venu on "Thammudu," a project that holds great promise for Nithiin.

Before moving on to the Venu Yeldandi project, Nithiin would need a box office to ensure that he is not putting the box-office pressure on his next with Venu.

All in all, it will be a comeback week for Tollywood's three big stars: Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, and Nithiin. It remains to be seen who ends up winning the race.