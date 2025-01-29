Sankranthiki Vasthunam OTT Release Postponed: Here's Why

Venkatesh Daggubati's Sankranthiki Vasthunam released on the 14th of January has received a good applause at the box office. Being an action-comedy film it stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh, the worldwide collection of it has been seen to be at nearly Rs 200 crore so far.

The movie's success has led to a significant development regarding its OTT release. Initially, the film was scheduled to make its OTT debut in the second week of February 2025, with Zee5 acquiring the digital rights for Rs 30 crore. However, the producers are now in talks with the streaming service to postpone the OTT release.

The film's continued box office success is the reason behind the decision. According to the producers, an early OTT release could compromise the theatrical run of the movie. It is a decision that breaks with the recent pattern of Telugu movies hitting OTT platforms in less than four weeks after their theatrical release.

The cast and crew of Sankranthiki Vasthunam have acknowledged the success of the film, which was recently celebrated with a success party attended by several prominent personalities, including Mahesh Babu and his wife, Namrata Shirodkar.

The movie storyline involves an operation undertaken by the police after the Bijju Pandey gang kidnaps Aakella, the Indian chief of a prominent technology company based in Hyderabad. The blend of humour and action in the film has generated quite a lot of attention, hence giving viewers reasons to watch, especially the fans of Telugu cinema.

