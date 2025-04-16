NTR’s Dubai Look: Rs 85,000 Shirt Becomes Talk of the Town!

After completing a whirlwind promotional tour in Japan for Devara: Part One, Tollywood’s powerhouse performer Jr. NTR has taken some time off to relax with his family. The star flew to Dubai for a quick getaway, but it wasn’t the picturesque location or the luxury stay that had fans talking. It was his fashion pick that stole the show.

Spotted in a relaxed, short-sleeved shirt with intricate paisley artwork in soft blue, beige, and grey tones, NTR turned heads with his understated elegance. What really sparked a frenzy online, though, was the price tag of his designer outfit. The shirt, from the high-end Italian label ETRO, reportedly costs around Rs. 85,000, leaving fans stunned by his effortless taste in luxury wear.

The image quickly went viral, with fans flooding social media with reactions praising his low-key yet elite style. Many applauded how he balances star power with grounded charm.

What’s Next for Jr. NTR?

While he’s enjoying some downtime now, the coming months are packed with major projects that promise to keep the star constantly in the spotlight. One of the biggest upcoming ventures is ‘Dragon’, an action-packed drama directed by Prashanth Neel, scheduled to begin filming on April 22, 2025.

Adding more firepower to his career, Jr. NTR is all set to make his much-awaited entry into Hindi cinema with ‘War 2’, where he’ll be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan.

Not just that, fans can also look forward to the sequel of Devara, as he joins hands once again with Koratala Siva for Part Two. And recently, news broke confirming a collaboration with Nelson, one of Tamil cinema’s most exciting directors.

A Schedule That Speaks Stardom

With major pan-India films lined up through 2027, Jr. NTR is clearly in a league of his own. His calendar is packed, his films are among the most anticipated, and every move he makes, whether on-screen or off—is setting new trends.

As fans eagerly await fresh glimpses from these projects, one thing is clear: Jr. NTR’s star continues to rise, both in cinema and in style.