45 Movie Teaser Launch: Upendra, Shiva Rajkumar Steal Show in Hyderabad

"45" is a high-octane pan-India film starring Shivaraj Kumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty in lead roles. Produced by Mrs. Uma Ramesh Reddy and M. Ramesh Reddy under the Suraj Productions banner, the film marks the directorial debut of renowned music composer Arjun Janya. The film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release soon, with its teaser officially launched at a glittering event in Hyderabad today.

Producer M. Ramesh Reddy shared: “Thank you to everyone who joined us for the teaser launch of ‘45’. This is a project we’ve poured our hearts into. We believe the industry hasn’t seen a concept like this before. A film like ‘45’ is essential in today’s social climate. It also touches upon elements of Sanatana Dharma. With its unique theme and engaging storytelling, it has everything audiences are looking for. I’ll reveal more at the trailer launch.”

Director Arjun Janya said: “It’s a joy to direct ‘45’ with such powerhouse talents—Shivaraj Kumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty. When I first narrated the story to Shivaraj Kumar sir, he insisted that I direct it myself, and his encouragement gave me the confidence to take the leap. He plays a completely new kind of character here. Despite health challenges, he gave his best. Upendra is an actor who can be molded into any role—he's truly a director’s actor.

We pre-visualized the film entirely, including CG, dialogues, and background score, before shooting. That approach ensured zero wastage and optimized the budget. I hope more directors in Telugu cinema explore such techniques. ‘45’ is packed with all commercial elements but delivers them through a fresh, innovative screenplay.”

Actor Upendra remarked: “Arjun Janya has reinvented my screen presence in ‘45’. He first saw me casually at home and decided that look should be part of my character. There’s also a dialogue in the film that pays homage to my film ‘Om’, and he’s incorporated it brilliantly. Arjun has composed music for over 100 films, many of them hits, and now he’s stepping into direction with equal creativity.

I worked with Shivaraj Kumar on ‘Om’, and on just the second day of shooting, he told the press I’d become a great director—which honestly scared me! But he believed in me then, and I'm thrilled to share the screen with him again. For now, we’re keeping the story and our roles under wraps. Just know this—‘45’ has everything: class, mass, and complete entertainment.

Also, it was an honor to act alongside legends like Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna in the film ‘Coolie’. I consider Rajinikanth my Ekalavya Guru.”

Veteran actor Shivaraj Kumar added: “When Arjun Janya narrated the story, it took him just five minutes to hook me—and that’s how we landed on the title ‘45’. Initially, he planned to hand the direction over to someone else, but I told him he was the only one who could truly do justice to this story.

It’s been a pleasure working with Upendra again—he's immensely talented and lives and breathes cinema. I’ve learned so much from him over the years. Unfortunately, Raj B Shetty couldn’t attend today’s event. But in ‘45’, no single actor dominates—the story itself is the true hero.

Towards the end of filming, I was diagnosed with cancer. Even while undergoing chemotherapy, I didn’t want to take shortcuts or avoid any scenes. I stayed committed to the role. I’m also working on the film ‘Peddi’ with Ram Charan, whose character and humility left a deep impression on me.

The overwhelming response to my role in ‘Jailer’ was unexpected—it was a tribute to Rajinikanth sir. I’ll also be part of ‘Jailer 2’ soon.”