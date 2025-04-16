Chum Darang on ‘Khauf’: Had to scream my lungs out, which gave me migraines

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actress Chum Darang has talked about playing the character Svetlana in the series “Khauf” and said she “had to scream my lungs out, which gave me migraines.”

Talking about her character, Chum said, "I connected with her instantly. She’s a fighter and a girl's girl, and I believe many people will resonate with her journey."

The “Khauf” project marks Chum’s debut in the horror genre, and her preparation was anything but typical.

Chum said, "Horror is my favorite genre, so I immersed myself in it—watched everything I could find," she said.

"I had to scream my lungs out, which gave me migraines. There were days I shot with a fever, and I even bled during one scene! I literally put my blood and sweat into this."

Working alongside critically acclaimed talents like Rajat Kapoor, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla was a dream come true for Chum, who gained the spotlight after her stint in “Bigg Boss 18.”

"I feel lucky to share the screen with such amazing actors. There's never a dull moment, and I'm a huge fan of Rajat Kapoor," she said.

One of the series’ eerie standout moments features Svetlana in a suspenseful scene where she attempts to leave her hostel.

"Scenes like that, dependent on CGI and green screens, were completely new territory for me," she said.

"But it's my duty as an actor to bring those moments to life, and the directors guided us wonderfully through the process."

Marking Smita Singh’s debut as a creator and showrunner, Khauf is executive-produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil under the Matchbox Shots banner.

Directed by Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan, the series boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Monika Panwar, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla in key roles.

‘Khauf’ will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on April 18.

