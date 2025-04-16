YS Jagan's Tours: A Major Conspiracy by the Coalition Government

The alliance government is allegedly conspiring to obstruct the tours of YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Efforts are being made to prevent him from reaching out to people on the ground. As part of this strategy, senior government officials are reportedly attempting to deny him access to helicopters.

According to reports, during Jagan’s recent visit to the Raptadu constituency, the government’s failures came to light. As soon as Jagan arrived at the helipad in Raptadu, a large crowd gathered around the helicopter, eager to meet their beloved leader. Amidst the commotion, the helicopter’s windshield was damaged. The helicopter then took off without him. This incident led to sharp criticism of the government's mishandling of the situation.

Following the backlash, the alliance government is said to have initiated a fresh conspiracy. Under the pretext of an investigation into the incident, notices were issued to the helicopter’s pilots. The YSRCP has accused the government of using this as a tactic to prevent Jagan from using helicopters in future tours.

Meanwhile, State Home Minister Anitha dismissed the incident as mere drama the very next day. Subsequently, the government allegedly began harassing helicopter service providers. The companies have already submitted reports on the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Despite this, authorities continue to pressure the pilot and co-pilot under the guise of a police investigation.

Pilots Summoned for Inquiry Today

Police have issued notices to the helicopter company, the pilot, and the co-pilot involved in the incident where the windshield was damaged during Jagan’s travel. They are scheduled to appear for questioning on Wednesday. The inquiry will be conducted at the Ramagiri Police Circle Office in Chennekothapalli, where security arrangements have already been put in place.