Pushpa 2 BGM Controversy: Thaman Speaks Out Truth

Allu Arjun's all-time blockbuster Pushpa 2 has made a resounding impact all around the country, especially in the northern belt. Directed by Sukumar, there were high expectations for the movie ever since the announcement of the sequel, and once it was released, the film surpassed everyone's expectations and set new benchmarks at the box office.

The movie was not only a blockbuster but also cemented Allu Arjun's position as India's no. 1 star. Atlee, the director of Arjun's next film, has everyone's attention. However, the movie had its fair share of controversies in the weeks leading up to its release.

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad, who is Sukumar's most trusted best friend, gave songs for every film of the director's. Their bond is so thick that the filmmaker has mentioned multiple times that he doesn't even know if he can make a movie without Devi Sri Prasad in it.

Weeks before Pushpa-2's release, there were initial rumors that Devi Sri Prasad's background score fell short of expectations, which infuriated the makers. As a result, speculations began circulating about DSP potentially being replaced by composers such as Sam CS and SS Thaman.

Devi, who was also managing a significant project in Kanguva alongside Pushpa-2, had numerous responsibilities, which led Mythri to explore alternative options. However, DSP had the final say, as he managed to get his background score in the film, with additional help from Sam CS.

Speaking about the whole controversy, Thaman said that he worked on Pushpa-2's score for more than 10 days, and they proceeded with DSP and Sam CS's work in the end. It was completely Sukumar's decision, and he respects it. Thaman also revealed that the team had completely liked what he managed to accomplish in such a short span for Pushpa-2.

After a lot of drama over whose name will be there in the final credits, Devi Sri Prasad eventually got 90 percent of the credit for his work in the Pushpa franchise, and rightfully so. Sam CS was also praised for his additional background score for the film, and it's big of Thaman to accept such praise and not make a big fuss over the whole saga.