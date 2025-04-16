Kancha Gachibowli Land Issue: CEC Tells Supreme Court - Forest Traits Observed, Awaits FSI Report

In a significant development, the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has informed the Supreme Court that the Kancha Gachibowli land parcel in Hyderabad exhibits characteristics akin to forest land. However, a definitive classification will hinge on the Forest Survey of India’s (FSI) upcoming density assessment.

In a report submitted to the apex court, the CEC stated that the 2,374-acre tract—registered as “Kancha Astabal Poramboke Sarkari” and currently allotted to the University of Hyderabad—prima facie resembles forest land. The committee emphasized that its final recommendation would be submitted only after the FSI completes its scientific evaluation and once the state government furnishes additional requested details.

The CEC has sought a four-week extension to finalize its report, which will also outline accountability for any lapses by state officials.

Raising red flags over procedural violations, the CEC highlighted that the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) secured only a Consent for Establishment (CFE) under the Air and Water Acts, deliberately sidestepping the mandatory Environmental Clearance (EC) under the EIA Notification of 2006. This "piecemeal approach," the committee noted, appeared designed to bypass the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) and Environment Management Plan (EMP) protocols.

The CEC has urged the Supreme Court to direct a differentiated approach when identifying forest land in urban and rural areas and recommended an immediate halt to the issuance of new land titles in the disputed zone.

Citing grave environmental concerns, including the presence of rich biodiversity, native wildlife, and ecologically significant water bodies, the committee called for the entire undeveloped area within the University of Hyderabad to be declared an ecologically sensitive zone. It also sought a moratorium on any further development until a full ecological appraisal is undertaken.

In a strong stance against environmental violations, the CEC advised the Telangana government to take disciplinary action against erring TGIIC officials and urged the Telangana State Pollution Control Board to revoke the CFE granted to TGIIC on January 30, 2025.

Moreover, the CEC recommended strict punitive measures—including seizure of equipment—against TGIIC and its contractor, M/s Delta Global Services, for allegedly clearing trees and vegetation under false pretenses.