Devi Sri Prasad Faces Setback as AP Police Deny Permission for Vizag Concert!

Renowned music director Devi Sri Prasad has encountered a significant hurdle in organizing his much-awaited musical night in Vizag. Despite multiple attempts, the Vizag police have declined to approve the event.

The musical night was scheduled for April 19 at Vishwanath Sports Club, with tickets for the live performance already sold online in large quantities. However, due to security concerns, City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi has confirmed that permission will not be granted. The denial is linked to a recent incident at Aqua World, which raised safety issues, leading to the refusal of the event's approval.

As of now, it remains uncertain whether Devi Sri Prasad will reschedule the concert or relocate it to an alternative venue.

