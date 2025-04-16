Indian Railways Tests First ATM on Train Between Nashik and Mumbai

In a first, Indian Railways tested the functioning of an ATM inside an air-conditioned train on Tuesday.

Calling the trial run a success, Ity Pandey, Divisional Railway Manager of Bhusawal, explained that the ATM was tested on the Panchvati Express, which runs daily between Manmad in Nashik and Mumbai.

The trial reportedly went smoothly, with the exception of a few instances where the machine lost signal between Igatpuri and Kasara—a section commonly known for poor network coverage.

Stating that the results were promising, Ity Pandey said the facility would allow passengers to withdraw cash while onboard moving trains. He emphasized that officials would continue to monitor the machine's performance.

The ATM has been installed in collaboration between the Bhusawal Division and the Bank of Maharashtra.

While the development has been welcomed, concerns remain over the maintenance of the automated teller machine (ATM). Ensuring the security of the onboard ATM is also a crucial aspect for the long-term success of this initiative. Officials have assured the public that the ATM kiosk can be shuttered and monitored round-the-clock with the help of CCTV cameras.