Adivi Sesh-starrer ‘Major’, based on Indian braveheart Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, set to be screened in Japan

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) The Saiee M Manjrekar and Adivi Sesh-starrer biopic ‘Major’ is set to be screened in Japan soon. The Indian Embassy in Japan will hold a special screening on April 29, 2025, from 2:00 pm to 4:50 pm local time. The film will be available for the audience to experience with Japanese subtitles during its special screening.

Beyond marking a cinematic feat with screening in Japan, the film also bridges the cultural gap and celebrates Indian cinema. The film tells the story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who fought valiantly and sacrificed his life in the line of duty to save the citizens during the gruesome 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Adivi Sesh, who played the lead role of Indian braveheart Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the exciting announcement.

While Adivi Sesh depicted the life of an Indian soldier, Saiee M Manjrekar played the role of Adivi’s on-screen wife. From portraying young romance to depicting the seriousness of love, support and sacrifice, Saiee won hearts with her impeccable acting range and emotional depth. She received rave reviews for maintaining her stance in an intense plot, yet bringing a sense of softness with her feminine charm and grace.

Last year, Adivi Sesh completed 14 years in Indian cinema. He spoke with IANS, and shared that his trilingual film ‘Major’ makes him proud.

The actor earlier told IANS, “I think the film I'm by far most proud of is ‘Major’ just in terms of being able to try and do justice to the great man's life as much as we could and to get some sort of validation even today from his parents about what they thought was good in the film”.

“I think on some level my first hit, ‘Kshanam’, was sort of my, a lot of people consider my best film which comes from a different place. It comes from raw anger and hunger. So maybe it has a certain edge that others don't, I don't know, but a lot of people consider ‘Kshanam’ my best work”, he added.

