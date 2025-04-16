Telangana 10th Class Results 2025 Delayed? Date, SSC Marks Memo & Full Details Here!

The Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Results for 2025 are expected to come out in late April 2025, but as per a few reports, there is a chance of delay. More than 5 lakh students who took the Class 10 exams are waiting with bated breath for their marks. Let's analyse why the lag is happening and what can be expected by students.

Reason Behind the Delay

The main cause of the delay is the newly implemented change in the evaluation system. The Telangana government has announced that it will move away from the present grading system to marking for SSC examinations. This was introduced in the academic year 2024-25 with some adjustments. For this year, the structure of assessment continues to be 80% for external exams and 20% for internal exams, but from 2025-26, the external assessment will carry 100% of the marks. It is known that there will be no grading system, but marks for the results.

Lack of Confirmation regarding Marks and Memo Details

There is still no official confirmation regarding the marks and memo details despite the anticipated release date. Parents and students are left guessing what information will be contained in the marks memos and how the marks will be computed. The lack of clear guidelines has contributed to the uncertainty and tension around the declaration of results.

Timeline for Result Declaration

As per the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana, here's what students have to look forward to:

Evaluation Period: April 7-15, 2025

Rechecking and Compilation: 7-10 days after evaluation

Result Declaration: To be announced by April 30, 2025

How to Check Telangana SSC Results 2025

After declaration, students can view their marks on these official websites:

BSE Telangana Website: https://bse.telangana.gov.in/

Steps to download mark sheets:

Access the official website

Click on the "Telangana SSC Results 2025" link

Enter their hall ticket number

Download/print their scorecard

New Marking Scheme

The SSC exam now carries a total of 600 marks, including internal assessments. However, the precise details of how marks will be reflected on the memos are still to be ascertained.

The delay in the release of results is understandable due to the changes in the evaluation system. Students and parents are requested to monitor the official websites for information on result declaration and mark memo details.

