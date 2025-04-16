Jammu and Kashmir Govt Bans School and College Picnics on Weekends and Holidays

In the latest effort to boost student security, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has put a blanket ban on school and college-organised picnics on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays. The decision came after a fatal bus accident in the Kupwara district on April 12 killed two students and left 21 others injured.

Directive for Schools and Colleges

Following the directive by Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, schools and colleges have to adhere to a certain protocol while conducting picnics:

Higher Secondary and High Schools : Should take advance permission from the concerned Chief Education Officer (CEO), who will keep records and issue approvals accordingly.

: Should take advance permission from the concerned Chief Education Officer (CEO), who will keep records and issue approvals accordingly. Middle Schools and the schools below them require sanction from the concerned Zonal Education Officers (ZEOS), giving prior notice to the CEO.

School picnics beyond district boundaries: Approvals are to be sought from the Director of School Education.

Approvals are to be sought from the Director of School Education. Colleges: Are to be governed through a similar system through the office of the Director Colleges.

Increased Safety Precautions

The government has also made it compulsory to fit CCTV cameras and fire-fighting equipment on all college and school buses to provide better safety to students. Minister Sakeena Itoo also stressed the need for stricter implementation of traffic rules and joint action by schools, police, and the transport department to provide safety to students.

The ban on picnics has been announced in the wake of growing concern for student safety, especially on the roads. The minister was displeased with growing accidents and called upon the transport department and police to conduct drives against overspeeding, drink-driving, and license violations, with a special emphasis on students.

Conclusion

The government of Jammu and Kashmir's move to prohibit school and college picnics on weekends and holidays is a step in the right direction to ensure student security. The government, by enforcing stricter guidelines and increasing safety levels, is working towards minimizing the possibility of accidents and ensuring a safer environment for students.

