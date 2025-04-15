Telangana Inter Results 2025 on April 21, Where to Check and Download Scorecard

In a much-awaited update for more than 996,000 students in Telangana, the 2025 intermediate results will most likely be out on 21st April. The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education is preparing to release the results. Please ensure the evaluation is completed by this week so that the results can be declared next week.

The exams for Intermediate 1st year and 2nd year took place between March 5th and 25th. Once the evaluation is complete, we digitalize the marks before announcing the exam date.

The board is confident of completing the final works and declaring the results by 21st April. Students can check and download the result on the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education's official website, https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in/

The official announcement of the result is expected in a few days.