Vincy Aloshious Alleges Co-Actor Misconduct During Shoot!

Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious has spoken out once again to clarify her strong stance on refusing to work with actors who use drugs. Her earlier remarks made during an anti-drug awareness event had sparked widespread discussion online, with many questioning the context behind her statement. Now, Vincy has shared a detailed explanation via a video on her Instagram, shedding light on a troubling experience from one of her recent film sets.

According to the actress, the decision not to collaborate with drug-using co-stars comes from a deeply personal incident. While working on a project, Vincy said one of the lead actors was under the influence of drugs on set and acted inappropriately towards her. Recalling the uncomfortable moment, she mentioned that while she was heading to fix a costume issue, the actor suddenly offered to accompany her, making the situation uneasy in front of the entire crew.

She went on to describe how his behaviour became increasingly difficult to manage. “During a rehearsal, a suspicious white substance fell from his mouth onto the table,” she said, adding that his drug use was apparent and disrupted the working atmosphere. Vincy stated that the matter was serious enough that even the film’s director had a conversation with the actor regarding his conduct.

Vincy emphasized that while individuals may make their own personal choices, drug consumption should never interfere with a professional environment. “I don't want to share screen space with someone who fails to understand the consequences of their actions on others,” she said.

Her statement was also echoed during her appearance at the 67th annual inauguration event of the KCYM Ernakulam-Angamaly Major Archdiocese at Pallippuram Church, where she firmly reiterated that she would decline any film projects involving individuals known to be drug users.

The award-winning actress, who delivered a critically acclaimed performance in Rekha, for which she won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress in 2022, was most recently seen in Marivillin Gopurangal. Through her bold and transparent stand, Vincy continues to advocate for a safe and respectful working environment in the film industry.