Rashmika Mandanna to bring tales of joy, hope on social media landscape

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna is set to narrate stories of joy, hope, and wholesomeness on social media through 'Rashmika & Ru' (R&R), an all-new original IP.

For the same, the actress has teamed up with storytelling platform Terribly Tiny Tales under Collective Artists Network. The IP is designed to spread joy, hope, and wholesome vibes in the social universe.

At the center of this uplifting initiative is Ru, an animated character inspired by Rashmika’s own spirit, the one that radiates warmth, kindness, and emotional connection. With R&R, the goal is simple yet powerful, to offer a refreshing break from the doomscrolling spiral and deliver a daily dose of lightness in an otherwise chaotic digital world.

The journey begins with a tender and deeply relatable comic series that celebrates everyday companionship, feeling your feelings, and showing up for your people.

The format features moments of quiet reassurance to joyful bursts of laughter, R&R is a gentle nudge toward compassion, inward and outward.

Talking about the initiative, Rashmika Mandanna said in a statement, “As a person, I believe in joy and kindness as pillars, and Ru is an extension of me to the audience to spread that message, for us to be kinder to ourselves as well as others. I’ve always loved the content TTT puts out, and they felt like the most obvious and perfect collaborators to bring this to life. I’m so excited for what we’ve created together".

With TTT’s celebrated narrative sensibilities and Rashmika’s uniquely uplifting presence, 'Rashmika & Ru' is set to become a cultural touchstone for those seeking moments of light in the everyday.

Anuj Gosalia, Founder of Terribly Tiny Tales, said, “We’ve always believed in the power of emotionally honest storytelling to shape culture and conversations. With Rashmika, we’ve created a character that’s more than just joyful, Ru stands for realness, warmth, and the kind of comfort we all need in today’s fast-scrolling world. R&R is our collective reminder that gentle is powerful".

The first of the IP will be a comic series.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.