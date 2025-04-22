Hyderabad MLC Election 2025: All Set for Polling on April 23 at GHMC

Hyderabad is set to go to polls on Wednesday, April 23, for the Local Body MLC (Member of Legislative Council) elections under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. The polling will be conducted from 8 AM to 4 PM, and the counting of votes will take place on April 25, with the results to be declared the same day.

The Election Commission (EC) has confirmed that all arrangements, including voting infrastructure and tight security, have been finalized. Hyderabad police are deploying additional forces across polling zones to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure peaceful voting.

This election will witness a direct contest between the BJP and AIMIM, as both the Congress and BRS have withdrawn from the race. Gautam Rao is representing BJP, while Mirza Riaz ul Hasan is the candidate from AIMIM. Both parties have been aggressively campaigning across the GHMC region.

In view of the elections, all wine shops within GHMC limits have been shut since Tuesday. Meanwhile, banners appealing to voters along religious lines have surfaced in some areas, drawing attention amid the high-stakes contest.