TS Inter Results 2025: HEC, CEC Group Students Top Failure List

The Telangana Government Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) declared the TS Inter Results 2025 for both first and second-year students today. While science streams like MPC and BiPC recorded relatively better performance, the results from the HEC (History, Economics, Civics) and CEC (Civics, Economics, Commerce) groups have raised serious concern, with notably low pass percentages in both years.

In First Year HEC, only 3,092 out of 8,959 students passed, registering a pass percentage of just 34.51%. The CEC stream fared slightly better, with 42,259 out of 92,745 students passing, marking a 45.56% success rate.

The trend remained similar in Second Year, where HEC saw a 46.26% pass rate, with 4,178 out of 9,031 students clearing the exams. In CEC, 48,658 out of 1,03,713 students passed, resulting in a 46.92% pass percentage.

These results are significantly lower than those in science streams, where both participation and success rates were higher. Education analysts believe that a lack of academic support, fewer resources, and reduced focus on arts and commerce streams may be contributing to this performance gap.

Students who didn’t pass will have an opportunity to appear for Advanced Supplementary Exams, starting from May 22, 2025.

Applications for recounting and re-verification are now open and will be accepted for one week from the date of result declaration.