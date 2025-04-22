Failed in Telangana Inter Exams? Here's Your Second Chance!

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially declared the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2024 results today at 12:30 PM. The results were announced by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, drawing attention to an overall steady performance by students across the state.

Overall Pass Percentage

1st Year: 66.89%

2nd Year: 71.37%

Exam Overview

This year, a total of 9.96 lakh students appeared for the examinations:

1st Year: 4.88 lakh students

2nd Year: 5.08 lakh students

The exams were held from March 5 to March 25, conducted across multiple centers statewide.

Recounting & Re-verification: Another Chance for Students

For students who couldn’t clear the exam, there's another opportunity to challenge the results. If a student is confident about their performance, they can apply for recounting or re-verification of the answer scripts.

The recounting window will remain open for the next seven days from today. Students can visit the official TSBIE website and submit their requests accordingly.

This process could potentially help many students secure a pass and move forward in their academic journey.