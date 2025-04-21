Hyderabad Roads Unsafe? 218 Caught Drunk Driving in Cyberabad Over Weekend

Hyderabad: In a determined effort to combat drunk driving, the Cyberabad Traffic Police carried out an intensive enforcement campaign across key areas under its jurisdiction. Over the recent weekend, authorities apprehended 218 individuals for operating vehicles while intoxicated.

With a notable surge in alcohol-related road mishaps within the region, the traffic department intensified its vigilance. Multiple check-posts were set up, and dedicated teams were deployed at strategic points to screen drivers for alcohol consumption.

Out of the total offenders, the majority, 176 were found to be riding two-wheelers, followed by 23 four-wheeler drivers and 19 three-wheeler operators. Shockingly, 30 of the apprehended drivers had blood alcohol levels ranging from 200 to 550 mg/100 ml, far exceeding the legal limit.

Demographic data revealed that four of those caught were under the age of 21, raising concerns over underage drinking. The highest number of violators fell in the 31–40 age bracket (96 cases), followed by 76 individuals aged 21–30, and 31 drivers in the 41–50 group.

All those detained will be produced before the judiciary for further legal action. In cases involving underage individuals, the responsibility to trace the source of alcohol lies with the local law and order units, as per protocol.

Officials warned that those who drive under the influence and are involved in fatal accidents will face serious charges. Offenders could be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Conviction under this section can result in imprisonment of up to ten years, in addition to a financial penalty.

The Cyberabad police urged the public to act responsibly and avoid endangering lives on the road.