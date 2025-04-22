Nani’s HIT 3 Promotions: Shocking Take on Movie Reviews and Critics

Tollywood's Natural Star Nani is actively promoting his upcoming action and investigative thriller, HIT: The Third Case. Director Sailesh Kolanu, who impressed everyone with his technical and writing brilliance in the previous HIT film, The First Case, has promised to deliver it big this time after the disaster of Saindhav. As usual, Nani has taken on the responsibility of promoting the movie, and this time, he has decided to test his success in Hindi by organizing multiple promotional events in Mumbai.

Accompanying Nani was Srinidhi Shetty, who is making her Telugu debut with HIT 3. Both Nani and Srinidhi Shetty promoted the film by conducting multiple interviews in all Southern languages and Hindi. There are also reports that say that Nani is planning to release HIT 3 only in single screens and not in multiplexes. This is a bold move, showing Nani's trust in his film and its reach.

During the promotion of HIT 3, Nani faced questions about the recent backlash from film critics and reviewers. Some producers started believing that it's because of reviews and critics that their movies are tanking at the box office. They believe that the negativity spreads faster and is eventually impacting the film's box-office performances.

To this, Nani had a really measured response. In this extremely digital age of social media, it's impossible to stop people from sharing their opinions, especially online. Despite many people advocating for a ban on movie reviews, this phenomenon remains unstoppable.

But Nani insisted that there should be a huge difference between what a critic has to say on a film and the public's opinion. It would be happy days if Tollywood had critics who shared their honest opinions about the film and didn't talk about box-office numbers. Nani asserted that the role of a reviewer is to express their personal preferences for a movie, an area where Nani excels.

Unlike many heroes and production houses, Nani doesn't hold a grudge against those who pan his films. He wants everyone to have an opinion but clarified that a film reviewer should talk about the film and not talk about numbers.

This comes as a shock to industry insiders, as they feel that Nani would take their side in bashing those who are desperate to put out early reviews of movies. In fact, there were too many movies of Nani where the initial reactions were lukewarm, but the movie ended up being a giant blockbuster, thanks to the audiences. More reactions can be expected from Tollywood biggies over Nani's comments on critics and reviewers.