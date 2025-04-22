AP SSC 10th Class Results 2025: Tomorrow, April 23, is D-Day! Check Marks at bse.ap.gov.in
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) is expected to announce the Class 10 (SSC) results on April 23, 2025, at 10 AM. Students can check their results on the official website — results.bse.ap.gov.in — by entering their roll number.
How to Check AP SSC Results 2025 Online
Here’s a quick and easy guide for students to check their results:
Visit the official website: bse.ap.gov.in
Click on the link for “Class 10 (SSC) Results”
Enter your roll number in the box
Your result will appear on the screen
Download or take a screenshot for future reference
Other Ways to Check Your Result
If the website is slow or busy, students can also check their results:
Via SMS
On DigiLocker
These options make it easier for everyone to access their results quickly.
Exam Recap
The AP SSC exams were held from March 17 to March 31, 2025. Thousands of students across the state are now waiting eagerly for their results.
What Happened Last Year?
In 2024, the results were announced on April 22. This year, the results are expected a day later — April 23 at 10 AM.