The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) is expected to announce the Class 10 (SSC) results on April 23, 2025, at 10 AM. Students can check their results on the official website — results.bse.ap.gov.in — by entering their roll number.

How to Check AP SSC Results 2025 Online

Here’s a quick and easy guide for students to check their results:

Visit the official website: bse.ap.gov.in

Click on the link for “Class 10 (SSC) Results”

Enter your roll number in the box

Your result will appear on the screen

Download or take a screenshot for future reference

Other Ways to Check Your Result

If the website is slow or busy, students can also check their results:

Via SMS

On DigiLocker

These options make it easier for everyone to access their results quickly.

Exam Recap

The AP SSC exams were held from March 17 to March 31, 2025. Thousands of students across the state are now waiting eagerly for their results.

What Happened Last Year?

In 2024, the results were announced on April 22. This year, the results are expected a day later — April 23 at 10 AM.