Jackie Shroff celebrates Earth Day with a special message

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff, who was recently seen in 'Baby John' has a message on Earth Day. On Tuesday, the senior actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a video talking about being the change that nature desperately needs.

The video shows clips of lush greenery, with text pointing to efforts to restore the balance of nature.

The text on the video reads, "Let's stop deforestation, and start restoration. Let us become the winds of change. Let us waste less, and become better. We are the key to a pollution free world. We owe it to our children and future generations. Let us make it Mother Earth Day everyday".

Earth Day was first held on April 22, 1970, and now includes a wide range of events coordinated globally through earthday.org including 1 billion people in more than 193 countries.

Meanwhile, in January this year, Jackie Shroff celebrated 36 years of his iconic movie 'Ram Lakhan'.

The action musical film blended compelling a narrative, and stellar performances by iconic actors. While the cast stole the show with their on-screen presence, Jackie Shroff continues to be celebrated for being the film's charm as he essayed the role of a righteous police inspector, Ram.

Talking about the film, Jackie Shroff said, "It is incredible that 'Ram Lakhan' has clocked 36 years of its release, and it's nothing short of spectacular. It has been an incredible experience to work alongside Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Dimple Kapadia, and the rest of the star cast under Subhash Ghai's direction”.

“The bond we created on the set is something that I will always cherish, and till date, the bond has stayed as strong as ever. The energy of shooting 'Ram Lakhan' was unmatched, and I am beyond elated that the film has connected with the audience", he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.