Is April 23 a School Holiday in Hyderabad?

April 23, 2025, will not be a public holiday in Hyderabad, despite the ongoing MLC elections. It is the last working day for schools before the summer holidays, which begin on April 24, 2025. Although local government employees, election staff, and those involved in the election process will likely receive a holiday, regular citizens are not expected to get the day off.

Schools in Hyderabad are set to operate normally on April 23, and there has been no official announcement for a holiday on this day. However, individual schools and local authorities may make decisions based on specific needs or situations, so parents and students should stay informed about any potential changes to schedules.

Polling for the MLC elections will take place on April 23, but the election process is unlikely to disrupt daily activities for most residents. Authorities are taking necessary precautions to ensure smooth elections and maintain public order during this time.

With summer vacations starting soon, students and families can look forward to the break, but the last day of school remains business as usual.