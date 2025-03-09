SSMB29 Leaked Video Clip: Mahesh Babu Kneels Down in SS Rajamouli's Directorial

A leaked video clip from the highly anticipated collaboration between director SS Rajamouli and superstar Mahesh Babu has taken social media by storm. The clip features Mahesh Babu walking towards a person in a wheelchair before kneeling in front of him, hinting at an intense and emotional scene from the film.

Despite the rapid circulation of the video, neither Rajamouli nor the film’s production team has issued a statement regarding the leak.

The film boasts a star-studded cast, with Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra playing the female lead and acclaimed Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role.

Currently, the shooting of this much-awaited film is underway in the scenic landscapes of Koraput district, Odisha.