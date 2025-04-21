Akshaya Tritiya: Meaning, Mythology, History, Significance, Shubh Muhurat & More

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej, falls on the third lunar day (Tritiya) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu month of Vaisakha (April–May).

The word “Akshaya” in Sanskrit means "never diminishing" or “eternal”.

The day is believed to bring unending prosperity, success, and good luck. Whatever is started or bought on this day is believed to grow and multiply manifold.

Religious & Mythological Significance

Lord Vishnu & Parashurama Jayanti:

Akshaya Tritiya marks the birth of Lord Parashurama, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

It is also believed that Lord Vishnu's avatar Kuber, the god of wealth, was appointed the treasurer of heaven on this day.

Krishna-Sudama Story:

On this day, Sudama, the poor childhood friend of Lord Krishna, visited him and offered a humble gift of beaten rice. Krishna received it with great love, and in return, Sudama’s poverty was magically removed. This story symbolizes divine blessings for selfless giving.

Start of Mahabharata:

According to legend, Sage Ved Vyasa began dictating the Mahabharata to Lord Ganesha on this very day.

Ganga’s Descent to Earth:

Some beliefs also associate this day with the descent of the holy river Ganga from heaven to Earth.

Why Buying Gold on Akshaya Tritiya is Considered Auspicious?

Symbol of Eternal Wealth: Gold, being a symbol of wealth and prosperity, is seen as a pure and lasting asset. On a day when anything started is believed to multiply, buying gold is seen as inviting ever-growing wealth into one’s life.

No Muhurat Needed: Akshaya Tritiya is so auspicious that no specific muhurat (timing) is needed to perform rituals, weddings, or make big purchases—making it a favorite for investing in gold or starting new ventures.

Traditional Belief: In many Indian households, especially in South India, buying gold or silver jewelry, coins, or even gold ETFs is almost ritualistic on this day.

Customs & Celebrations

Charity (Daana): Donating food, clothes, or money on this day is considered especially meritorious.

Starting New Ventures: People often begin new businesses, sign deals, or launch projects on Akshaya Tritiya.

Weddings & Housewarming: The day is chosen for weddings or Griha Pravesh as it's one of the Sade Teen Muhurat (one of the 3.5 most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar).