Mumbai to US Flights: Prices Drop by 5-8% for 2025 Summer Travel

Airfare prices for flights from Mumbai to the US have witnessed a notable drop, with one-way tickets now available for as low as ₹37,000 and return flights starting at ₹76,000. This price reduction is most pronounced for travel in May 2025, a shift attributed to global airlines optimizing their strategies and enhancing connections through major transit points.

Flights from key Indian cities like Mumbai and Delhi to popular US destinations have become far more budget-friendly compared to previous years. According to travel platforms, fares for the period from April to June 2025 have fallen by 5–8% compared to the same time last year. Analysts attribute this decline to better seat availability and changes in airline route planning.

Indiver Rastogi, President and Group Head of Global Business Travel at Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC Travel, shared, "The summer months are a peak travel time for Indian families with children, making long-haul trips, particularly to the US, a popular choice. We’ve seen a 5–8% decrease in airfares from Delhi and Mumbai to major US cities during the April-June period."

Based on bookings made earlier this year, tickets to cities like San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles now average ₹1.15 lakh, down from ₹1.20–1.25 lakh in 2024. Flights to Boston, Orlando, and Michigan have also seen a drop, with fares now around ₹1.35 lakh compared to ₹1.40–1.45 lakh last year.

Travelers with flexible schedules can find round-trip fares under ₹1 lakh, especially when flying through Middle Eastern airports. Some of the best options, with layovers of under four hours via Delhi or London, are priced around ₹85,000.

The demand for US-bound travel from India remains strong, driven by the large Indian diaspora and the increasing number of students heading to American universities. In the past, airfares were often higher due to limited direct flights and longer routes caused by airspace restrictions.

An airline representative noted that although direct flights have resumed in recent years, options for nonstop flights are still limited. The current trend of lower fares is expected to continue in the near future, providing relief for travelers heading to the US for education, tourism, or family visits.