Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy Lauds Hyderabad Shooter Esha Singh for Excelling at Shooting World Cup

In joyous news for aspiring sporting minds of Telangana, shooter Esha Singh has brought pride to the state by winning a silver medal in the women's 25-meter pistol event at the 2025 ISSF World Cup held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It's a proud moment for sporting fans in India, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended congratulations to Esha for her extraordinary achievement at such a young age.

Heaping praise on Esha for showcasing her talent internationally, Revanth Reddy admitted that Esha's success stands as a moment of pride for the entire state of Telangana.

Revanth Reddy also lauded the increasing presence and strength of women in sports across the state and noted that their accomplishments will continue to inspire many such others.

While admiring Esha Singh, Revanth Reddy also hoped that she would continue to participate in future shooting events and bring pride to Telangana and India.