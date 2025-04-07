Hardik Pandya's Gilrfriend Jasmin Walia: Age, Profession, IPL Match Status, and More!

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya is a man in love. After a difficult breakup with former partner Natasha Stankovic, Hardik decided to enjoy the single life for a while before entering the dating pool again.

Ever since the start of the Champions Trophy, there have been rumors about the star cricketer's dating life. During the India vs. Pakistan match, speculations reached new heights about Pandya. A mystery girl was seen, and if reports are to be believed, she was seen giving flying kisses to Hardik Pandya.

Who is Jasmin Walia, Hardik Pandya's Rumored Girlfriend?

Jasmine Walia, a British TV singer and television personality, is Hardik Pandya's new lucky lady. Jasmin has released songs in English, Hindi, and Punjabi. In 2017, she released her single Bom Diggy with Zack Knight, and it turned out to be an instant sensation. The 29-year-old also worked in the reality TV series, The Only Way is Essex (2010). In 2014, Jasmin Walia opened a YouTube channel where she makes song covers alongside artists like Zack Knight.

Before Bom Diggy emerged as a huge sensation, Jasmin's first single, Dum Dee Dee Dum, was released in 2016. Alongside Go Down and Bom Diggy, her song Temple has also attracted music lovers across the globe. Jasmin also made her Bollywood debut with the song Bom Diggy from the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Jasmin's and Hardik's reported Greece vacation made their relationship evident. Even though they didn't pose together, their individual photos on Instagram were proof enough for cricket fans to say that they have been dating each other.

This IPL further confirmed their love as Jasmin was seen cheering for Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians when their match took place in Wankhede stadium. Chances of Jasmin Walia making it to the match versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru are also high, and Hardik Pandya fans will be waiting to catch a heartwarming moment between the two in the stadium.