Chiranjeevi Shocking Comments on SS Rajamouli: No Need To Work With Rajamouli To Prove Myself Nationally

Legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli is a dream collaborator for most actors in India. His cinematic vision, grandeur, and box office magic have made working with him a top priority on every star’s wishlist. But for Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, the story is a bit different.

In a candid moment during a recent promotional event, Chiranjeevi shared his honest perspective on why teaming up with Rajamouli may not be in the cards for him. The veteran actor revealed that while he deeply respects Rajamouli's craft, he finds the director’s time-intensive filmmaking style incompatible with his own working preferences.

Speaking to a national entertainment portal, Chiranjeevi explained, “I’m not sure if I can commit to the kind of time Rajamouli requires. He invests four to five years into a single film. Meanwhile, I’m juggling four films at once. Dedicating several years to just one project simply doesn’t align with how I operate.”

Chiranjeevi also dismissed the notion that he needs to prove anything on a pan-India scale through a collaboration with Rajamouli. “I don’t feel the need to work with Rajamouli just to establish myself nationally. That’s not something I’m chasing,” he added.

Interestingly, his son Ram Charan has already tasted success with Rajamouli, having collaborated with him on Magadheera and the global sensation RRR, which shattered multiple records and cemented Charan’s status on the national and international stage.

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi is keeping busy with several exciting projects, including upcoming films with Srikanth Odela and Anil Ravipudi, signaling that his plate is full — and that he's sticking to the pace that works best for him.