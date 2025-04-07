Prabhas’ Spirit: Rashmika Mandanna Reportedly Dropped from Sandeep Vanga's Film

Rashmika Mandanna, one of the leading stars in Indian cinema, is reportedly no longer in the running to play the female lead opposite Prabhas in Spirit, the highly anticipated film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. According to sources cited by CineJosh, the decision comes in the wake of her recent box office disappointment, Sikandar, despite her past successes.

A Stellar Journey with a Sudden Jolt

Mandanna has enjoyed a strong run in Indian cinema, with major hits like Animal, Pushpa 1 & 2, and Chhaava boosting her star power. Her association with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Animal had made her a top contender for Spirit. Industry insiders even hinted that she was nearly finalized for the project.

However, her latest outing Sikandar, opposite Salman Khan, failed to strike a chord with both audiences and critics. Adding to the turbulence, her accent in Chhaava also received backlash online, creating further controversy around her recent performances.

Is There Still Hope?

While reports suggest Rashmika has been dropped from Spirit, all may not be lost. The same sources revealed that the actress has open dates from June onwards, potentially allowing for a reconsideration. If she is brought back on board, she is expected to be paid a remuneration of ₹4 crore.

For now, though, the production team behind Spirit has not released any official confirmation regarding the casting change.