AAI Recruitment 2025: Apply for 89 Junior Assistant Posts before April 11

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released a recruitment notification for the post of Junior Assistant (Fire Service). Aspiring candidates may apply online until April 11, 2025.

Post Details

The AAI advertises 89 posts of Junior Assistant (Fire Service). To be considered, applicants should possess Intermediate or Diploma in the concerned subject, in addition to a driving license. The age criteria for the post is 18-30 years as of November 1, 2024, and age relaxation for OBC, SC/ST, and physically handicapped persons.

Application Process

The following is a step-by-step application process:

Step 1: Go to the AAI website and select the "Recruitment" tab.

Step 2: Look for the Junior Assistant (Fire Service) recruitment notification and select it.

Step 3: Carefully read the notification and select the "Apply Online" option.

Step 4: Enter the mandatory details, including name, date of birth, email ID, and phone number.

Step 5: Upload required documents like educational certificates, driving licenses, and caste certificates (if required).

Step 6: Pay the fee online.

Step 7: Apply and get the confirmation page printed.

Selection Process and Important Dates

The selection will be based on a computer-based written examination. The last date for application is April 11, 2025. Eligible candidates who are interested in the post can apply through the AAI website before the due date.

Also read: