IPL 2025: Will Mumbai Indians Play Jasprit Bumrah Against RCB?

Over the past few hours, a question about everyone's favorite, Jasprit Singh Bumrah, has likely been on the minds of Mumbai Indians' fans. Bumrah, who was out of action after the Border Gavaskar Trophy owing to a back injury, had undergone recovery training at the NCA in Bengaluru before joining the Mumbai Indians camp.

There were speculations surrounding his comeback ; around a week ago, it was reported that Bumrah's recovery might take time, and he could very well miss the England series too. But, in a miraculous turnaround, Bumrah is back with the Mumbai Indians camp. While this led to some backlash over his form, it's generally good news for MI fans.

Now, the real question arises: Will Jasprit Bumrah play against RCB?

Yesterday, Bumrah bowled in the nets to Rohit Sharma and other Mumbai batsmen. MI staff revealed that he was back to his usual rhythm and there are no issues with his body. Just before the match against RCB, coach Mahela Jayawerdene made it clear that Jasprit Bumrah is medically cleared, and after witnessing him bowling at the nets, he is confident of his place in the final XI.

Jayawerdene neither confirmed Bumrah's position in the playing XI nor did he deny it. So, the suspense brews over Jasprit's position. Considering Mumbai Indians struggles and the fear that can be ingested in RCB batsmen with the sheer presence of Bumrah's name, MI management will definitely consider bringing him in the playing XI if he is fully fit.

However, if the team wants Bumrah to take time to settle down and doesn't want him to start right away, he might be rested for the match, but considering the importance of this contest, the chances of Jasprit Bumrah playing the match are extremely high.