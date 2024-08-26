Stree-2 Smashes Records, Surpasses Avatar and Dangal

Since its August 15 release, the Bollywood film Stree-2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has been breaking box office records back to back. The movie broke multiple records in the Bollywood business and made over ₹560 crores in revenue worldwide in just 11 days. The movie has made ₹402 crores in net collections and ₹474 crores in gross receipts domestically.

The horror-comedy Stree-2, directed by Amar Kaushik, is now the highest-grossing movie in Bollywood after continuing to make tremendous box office gains in its second weekend. It has eclipsed the box office receipts of high-profile films in India, including Avatar: The Way of Water (₹391.4 crores), Dangal (₹387.38 crores), Sanju (₹342.57 crores), Jailer (₹348.55 crores), and Avengers: Endgame (₹373.05 crores).

Stree-2's earnings are expected to surpass those of movies like Baahubali: The Beginning (₹421 crores), 2.0 (₹407.05 crores), and Salaar Part-1 (₹406.45 crores) if this momentum continues. It also can surpass the national net collections of Pathaan (₹543.09 crores), Animal (₹553.87 crores), and Gadar 2 (₹525.7 crores). Important roles in the movie are also given by Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Also read Malavika Mohanan: Prabhas is still humble and more energetic after Kalki 2898 AD!