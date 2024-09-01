Furious Krishna waters threaten to flood CM Naidu’s riverfront bungalow

Vijayawada: Heavy rains continue to lash Andhra Pradesh since Saturday morning. Vijayawada is facing a flood-like situation due to excessive rainfall in the region. The heavy rainfall has claimed eight lives in the state so far. Five people were killed after a landslide in Mogalrajapuram in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Due to continuous flow of rain waters, the water level in the Krishna River is continuously rising. With heavy inflows of water in the river, the authorities have released nearly 3.68 lakh cusecs of water from Prakasam Barrage downstream. The officials expect the amount of release of water to increase to 4 lakh cusecs in the next few hours.

With flood waters turning furious, the Lingamaneni Guest House of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is at the risk of being flooded. It is reported that the riverfront bungalow of the TDP leader was constructed below the maximum flood level which makes it prone to flooding whenever the major river overflows with flood water.

