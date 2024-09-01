US Open: Bopanna-Sutjiadi cruise into mixed doubles quarterfinals

New York, Sep 1 (IANS) Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi defeated the Australian Czech duo John Peers and Katerina Siniakova to move into the mixed doubles quarterfinals at the US Open.

The Bpoanna and Sutjiadi came from a set down to beat the Peers and Siniakova 0-6, 7-6(5), 10-7 in a match that lasted for one hour and 13 minutes at Court 12.

Bopanna will face off with Matthew Edben, who paired up with Czech player Barbora Krejcikova, in the quarterfinals, scheduled for September 3.

Earlier, Bopanna and Sutjiadi defeated the Dutch-German duo of Demi Schuurs and Tim Putz 7-6, 7-6 in 98 minutes before beating the Spanish-Argentine pair of Roberto Carballes Baena and Federico Coria in straight sets to enter the round of 16.

Earleir, in the men's doubles on Friday, Bopanna and his Australian partner Adben enter the round of 16 after beating the Spanish-Argentine pair of Roberto Carballes Baena and Federico Coria in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 in 60 minutes.

The reigning Australian Open champions Bopanna and Edben will meet the Argentine pair of Andres Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez in their men's doubles round of 16 clash on Sunday.

Another men's doubles pair of India's Yuki Bhambri and Frenchman Albano Olivetti, who defeated the 15th-seeded American-Dutch duo of Austin Krajicek and Jean-Julien Rojer in the second round, will take on the top-seeded Spanish-Argentine pair of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos at Grandstand on Sunday.

