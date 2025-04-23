Pahalgam terror attack: YS Jagan shocked over death of two men from Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the death of two men from Andhra Pradesh in the terror attack at Pahalgam in Kashmir.

He urged the TDP government in the State to extend all possible support to the families of the bereaved.

The deceased have been identified as Chandramouli from Visakhapatnam and Somisetty Madhusudhan Rao from Kavali in Nellore district.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also mourned the loss of the two Andhra natives. In a post on X, he wrote, “Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this time of profound grief, and I pray they find the strength to endure this immense loss.”

Stating that Andhra Pradesh stands in solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government to safeguard India's sovereignty and respond to terrorism with firm and decisive action, he said, “Acts of terror are a stain on society, he said, “History shows that terrorism and violence have never achieved anything meaningful for the causes they aim to promote. Those responsible for this heinous act must be dealt with severely.”

At least 26 people were killed in the gruesome terror attack in the scenic tourist destination of Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam.

Initial reports indicate that The Resistance Front, a Pakistan-based outfit believed to be an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility.

Union Minister for Home Affairs visited the survivors and families of the victims in Srinagar on Wednesday and pledged strict action against the perpetrators of the heinous massacre.

He vowed that the perpetrators of the brutal terror attack would be brought to justice. He emphasized that India will never bend to cowardly acts of terror.