Deepika Paudkone: Rs 10,000 Crore Box Office Record!

Deepika Padukone, one of the brightest stars in Indian cinema, is on the cusp of achieving an incredible milestone in her career. Since her debut in 2007 with the hit film Om Shanti Om, she has starred in numerous blockbusters, becoming a household name and an international sensation.

Deepika's recent foray into South Indian cinema with Kalki 2898 AD, starring alongside Prabhas, has further elevated her status. The film has not only been a major success but has also garnered her international acclaim, underscoring her versatility and appeal across different film industries.

Her career boasts several massive box office hits, with Kalki 2898 AD (₹1,055 crores), Jawaan (₹1,143 crores), Pathaan (₹1,060 crores), Chennai Express (₹422 crores), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (₹318 crores), and Bajirao Mastani (₹367 crores) being some of the most notable. Additionally, her Hollywood debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage contributed a significant ₹2,300 crores to her overall box office collection.

The total gross earnings of Deepika's films stand at an impressive ₹9,808 crores. With her upcoming projects, it is expected that her movies’ cumulative collections will soon cross the ₹10,000 crore mark, a feat achieved by very few in the industry. As she continues to dominate the silver screen, her career trajectory suggests that her total gross collections could reach ₹15,000 crores in the coming years.

Presently, Deepika is taking a well-deserved break as she prepares to welcome her first child. However, fans eagerly await her return to the big screen, with Kalki 2 being one of the most anticipated projects in her pipeline. Deepika Padukone's star continues to shine bright, and her legacy in Indian cinema is set to endure for years to come.