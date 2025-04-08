Dhairya Karwa, of Gehraiyaan and 83 Movie, Marries in Jaipur

Actor Dhairya Karwa, best known for his role as Deepika Padukone's boyfriend in the 2022 film Gehraiyaan, has tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The details of his wife have been kept secret, but a picture from the wedding surfaced online on Tuesday.

In the image, Dhairya is seen wearing an ivory sherwani and a pink turban. He is sitting beside his bride, holding her hands while she smiles for the camera. The bride is dressed in a traditional red lehenga with golden jewelry and a red veil, completing her elegant bridal look.

Dhairya Karwa made his acting debut in the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike. He later appeared in 83 (2021) alongside Ranveer Singh. However, it was his role as Karan Singh in Gehraiyaan that earned him widespread recognition. The movie, a relationship drama, also starred Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday.

After gaining experience in supporting roles, Dhairya is now preparing for lead roles. In a recent interview, he expressed his desire to take on greater responsibility in his career and credited his past roles for building his confidence and skills. He was last seen in the ZEE5 thriller series Gyaarah Gyaarah, with Raghav Juyal and Kritika Kamra.