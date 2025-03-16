Deepika, Ranveer Twin in Black at Airport, Request Paps to Respect Dua's Privacy – Watch Video

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, made a rare but stunning public appearance at the airport, sparking excitement among fans. The couple, who recently embraced parenthood, was spotted twinning in stylish all-black outfits. Their coordinated looks made it clear why they are one of the most adored pairs in B-Town.

Deepika, known for her grace and elegance, was seen in a sleek black outfit that gave off powerful and confident vibes. Her chic look was complemented by her flawless style as she posed for the paparazzi. Ranveer Singh, always known for his bold fashion choices, added his unique touch to the look. He wore an oversized trench coat with a beanie, keeping up with his signature quirky style. The couple completed their looks with matching sunglasses, radiating confidence and charm as they walked hand-in-hand, showing off their undeniable chemistry.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the appearance, flooding social media with comments about how amazing the couple looked. One fan commented, “Matching outfits at their finest,” while another said, “They look so good together, such a power couple.” The couple’s joyful appearance reflected their happiness since becoming parents.

On the work front, Deepika, who gave birth to their daughter Dua last September, is easing her way back into her career. She was recently seen at the 25th-anniversary Sabyasachi event and participated in a meaningful discussion about mental health with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Pariksha Pe Charcha. She’s also preparing to shoot for the sequel of the sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is set to star in Don 3, though Kiara Advani, who was originally supposed to be part of the film, reportedly stepped out following her pregnancy.