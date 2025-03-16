Sitarist Anoushka Shankar unveils 'Chapter III: We Return To Light'

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) After kickstarting the North American Tour in Seattle, Sitarist Anoushka Shankar unveiled her next, "Chapter III: We Return To Light" in collaboration with Alam Khan and Sarathy Korwar.

Speaking about the album, Anoushka shared, “Three chapters, three geographies - when I scribbled these words in my diary at a café in Goa on New Year’s Day two years ago, I was dreaming of a trilogy that would honor my journey across continents, cultures, and collaborations. Looking back now, it feels surreal to see that vision come to life. Chapter I in Berlin reflects my European heritage, Chapter II in California reconnects me with the place I called home for over 15 years, and at the heart of Chapter III is India, the foundation of my music and identity.”

Sharing "Chapter III: We Return To Light" with the netizens, Anoushka penned, "I can hardly believe it: ‘Chapter III: We Return To Light’ is finally yours. This process has been one of the most creatively fulfilling of my life. Three chapters, three geographies, and a deep-rooted desire to transmute pain into light. To hold these three mini-albums in my hands now, and to understand that alongside my incredible, treasured collaborators @aroojaftab on ‘Chapter I,’ @peteraeburn on ‘Chapter II’ and @alamsarode and @sarathykorwar on ‘Chapter III,’ I’ve achieved what I set out to do, is nothing short of electrifying."

She added, "Across three chapters I tried to chart a path from pain to healing into a place of strength and power, both for the individual and the collective. I hope it connects with you."

Additionally, Sitarist Anoushka Shankar has also recently completed 30 years of performing and exploring Indian classical music. Over the decades, she has touched the hearts of audiences worldwide for many years, and she is keen to maintain the graph with her latest collaboration.

