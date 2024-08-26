My Movie is Flop: Tollywood Hero

In a recent interview during the teaser launch of 'Sundarakanda,' Nara Rohit made some funny comments about his last movie. When an anchor asked him if there were any plans for Prathinidhi 3 after Prathinidhi 2 was released in June 2024, he replied pleasantly. Nara Rohit said that my movie was a flop. I don't even remember that movie was released.

The 20th film of Nara Rohit's career, Sundarakanda, was directed by debutant Venkatesh Nimmalapudi. According to the news, Santhosh Chinnapolla, Gowtham Reddy, and Rakesh Mahankalli are producing the picture, which has a really intriguing idea.

Additionally, the filmmakers declared that Sunarakanda will premiere in a big way on September 6. Vriti Vaghani plays the female protagonist, and Naresh Vijaya Krishna plays a significant part.