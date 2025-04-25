Sarangapani Jathakam Review and Rating: Bad Luck for Priyadarshi & Mohana Krishna!

After the disappointing result of Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali (2022), director Mohana Krishna Indraganti is back with Sarangapani Jathakam. This time, Priyadarshi takes the lead, fresh off his recent success in Court. So, how does this new film fare? Let’s take a look at what clicks—and what doesn’t.

Story

Saranga (played by Priyadarshi) has believed in astrology since he was a kid. Things seem to be going well when he gets engaged to his love, Maithili (Roopa Koduvayur). But soon, astrology starts interfering with their relationship. The film follows Saranga as he slowly realizes how his blind faith is holding him back—and how he decides to break free from it.

Performances

Priyadarshi does a decent job leading the film. The role suits him, especially since it's about an underdog. While he shows potential, his performance lacks depth at times. He needs to be more expressive to make Saranga’s character truly relatable.

Roopa Koduvayur plays an important role, but sadly, she doesn’t get enough screen time. She does okay with what's given to her, though her look and presence could’ve been stronger.

Supporting Cast

Veteran actor Naresh is barely used, and so are other solid performers like Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha, Avasarala Srinivas, and Tanikella Bharani. They show up—but leave no lasting impact. The only one who makes a bit of an impression is Vadlamani Srinivas, who plays Saranga’s father. His performance feels somewhat more real.

Music & Technical Aspects

Vivek Sagar’s music doesn’t really stand out. The songs are forgettable, and the background score is just okay—except for one decent tune. PG Vinda’s cinematography is decent for a low-budget film. Visually, the movie looks fine. Editing by Marthand K. Venkatesh could’ve been sharper, especially in the hotel scenes in the second half, which drag on.

What Works

Interesting concept

A few fun moments and good dialogues

What Doesn’t

Weak writing and outdated humor

A dull second half

Supporting cast doesn’t shine

Silly and underwhelming ending

Overall Take

Director Mohanakrishna Indraganti picks a relatable topic—astrology and superstitions—but the execution falls short. The story starts off well, and a murder twist brings some excitement. Since it’s a light film, it doesn’t need logic, but it does need consistent humor and engaging writing. Unfortunately, the jokes often feel old-fashioned.

For example, the "Bamma comedy block" in the first half tries hard to be funny but falls flat. The “Simon Darknet” perfume subplot feels completely out of place in a 2025 film.

The second half is slow, mostly set in a hotel in Vizag, and feels more like a soap opera. The ending, which should’ve left an emotional impact, ends up being silly and forgettable.

In the end, Indraganti had a fresh idea, but the outdated storytelling and weak writing hold the film back.

Verdict: Sarangapani Jathakam had the chance to be a fun, quirky film with emotional depth. Instead, it ends up being a slow and outdated comedy that might’ve worked better on TV than in theatres.