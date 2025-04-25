Drashti Dhami and her baby girl perform kirtan in the Iskon temple

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Popular television actress, Drashti Dhami performed kirtan in the Iskon temple, Mumbai with her baby girl, Leela.

In the videos dropped by Dhami on her official Instagram handle, she was seen chanting "Hare Rama Hare Krishna" along with the other devotees.

Little Leela also accompanied her mom, calmly sitting beside her on the temple floor.

The 'Madhubala' actress' latest post was captioned, "Hare Rama Hare Rama...Krishn Krishn hare hare...Krishn ki leela."

Yesterday, fellow television actress and Dhami's bestie, Sanaya Irani shared an adorable moment with Leela.

The 'Miley Jab Hum Tum’ actress took to her Insta account and dropped a series of pictures of her love-struck moments with the little munchkin.

These images showed Sanaya lovingly holding little Leela, in her arms. Posting the snaps on the internet, Sanaya wrote, “6 months of all thing love with this cutie Happy 6 months Leela @dhamidrashti @khemkaniraj.”

Meanwhile, on April 24, Dhami celebrated Leela’s six-month birthday. Sharing a few sneak peeks into the celebrations, the diva penned a heartfelt post on social media.

Reflecting on her journey of motherhood, Dhami reminisced about the nine months she spent carrying Leela and how her daughter has since become her home.

She penned, “There are places in the heart you don’t even know exist until you love a child- anne lamott. And now I know what this means I was your home for 9 months, but now you are my home forever. I love you, Leela. Happy 6 months to you and me.”

For the unversed, Dhami and her husband, Neeraj Khemka welcomed their first child, a baby girl on October 22, 2024. The couple announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy through a joint post that read, “Straight from heaven into our hearts. A whole new life, a whole new start.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.